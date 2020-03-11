Breckenridge, Pivot Energy Partner to Mitigate Climate Change

The Town of Breckenridge has signed an agreement with Colorado’s largest community solar developer, Pivot Energy, to subscribe to 3.6 MW of community solar capacity.

The solar subscription provides the remaining amount of clean energy currently needed for Breckenridge to achieve its goal of reaching 100% renewable electricity for its municipal facilities by 2025. The town is expected to save more than $700,000 in energy costs over the duration of the 20-year agreement without incurring any upfront capital costs.

In November 2017, the Breckenridge Town Council unanimously approved a resolution committing to offset the town’s municipal operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Less than three years later and five years ahead of schedule, Breckenridge has entered into an agreement to achieve that target for its current energy needs. The renewable energy goal is part of Breckenridge’s larger community commitment to reduce its carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

“The Town of Breckenridge, Colo., is thrilled to be ahead of schedule for our 100% renewable energy municipal goal. Three years ago, we weren’t sure how we would get there or if we could even do it. Now, we’re showing other communities the way forward,” says Eric Mamula, mayor of Breckenridge.

Breckenridge is able to achieve its clean energy goal ahead of the target date thanks to the Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act signed by Governor Jared Polis last year, which expanded access to community solar in Colorado. State Senator Chris Hansen was the bill’s sponsor.

Breckenridge and Pivot plan to continue their partnership, seeking additional ways to add more solar capacity to meet the town’s growing electricity demands.