Bridgelink Engineering Buys Renewable Energy Firm BCR Companies

Bridgelink Engineering LLC has acquired BCR Companies, a construction company in the renewable energy industry.

Operating multiple U.S. locations since 2012, BCR Companies provides general construction, and civil and mechanical engineering for solar and wind projects.

Through this acquisition, Bridgelink Engineering is now poised to strengthen its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) portfolio. A turnkey company with over 700 employees and 21 large utility-scale renewable energy projects across the U.S., Bridgelink Engineering is on track to output renewable solar, wind and battery storage projects generating over 8 GW of renewable power in 2021 through 2023.

Securing BCR Companies will compliment Bridgelink Engineering’s purchase of Intermountain Electric at the beginning of 2021. Intermountain Electric, a transmission and distribution company operating for over 50 years, drives the electrical engineering portion of Bridgelink’s business success.