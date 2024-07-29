Brittlebush Solar Park in Arizona Launches

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), Salt River Project (SRP) and Meta have unveiled the 200 MW Brittlebush Solar Park, located near the town of Coolidge, Ariz.

“Arizona’s forward-thinking policies and welcoming business environment for innovative technologies that prioritize sustainability make it a perfect location to generate solar,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDPR NA.

“We’re proud of the partnership with Salt River Project and Meta that has resulted in reducing carbon emissions, local economic benefits, and diversifying Arizona’s energy portfolio. This is something every Arizonan can get behind.”

The project’s total capacity will be dedicated to supporting Meta’s data center in Mesa. Meta will also receive capacity from two other SRP resources: the 100 MW West Line Solar Facility and 300 MW solar plus battery Eleven Mile Facility.

