Built Robotics Launches Fully Autonomous Solar Piling Robot

Built Robotics, a developer of construction autonomy solutions, has released its new fully autonomous RPD 35 solar piling system, which can construct utility-scale solar foundations up to five times faster than the market standard.



The RPD 35 combines surveying, pile distribution, pile driving and inspection. Built’s construction AI software works in tandem with a custom pile cartridge system and advanced sensors (like RTK GPS) so a two-person crew can install upwards of 300 piles per day.



“Solar piling is a tough, repetitive job, one well-suited to automation,” says Noah Ready-Campbell, founder and CEO of Built Robotics. “Our piling robots will dramatically improve the efficiency of workers on job sites, which is critical in the chronically tight construction labor market. And just as importantly, they will take people out of harm’s way, reducing noise exposure, strain, struck-by and pinch hazards.”