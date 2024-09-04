Bureau Veritas Acquires ArcVera Renewables

Bureau Veritas has acquired ArcVera Renewables, a specialized provider in finance-grade consulting and technical services for wind, solar and BESS projects.

Bureau Veritas contributes to the energy transition by providing the power sector customers end-to-end solutions to meet the challenges of developing and operating renewable assets. This acquisition is expected to expand the company’s capabilities, primarily in North America, to support landowners, developers and owners, as well as investors, in delivering their wind and solar farm projects.

ArcVera Renewables provides customers with technical site and resources assessments, and consultancy during the development and operations stages of utility-scale renewables projects.

“The acquisition of ArcVera Renewables supports our LEAP | 28 strategy, aimed at expanding our services and strengthening our position as a leader in the renewables and power generation sector,” says Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas.

“ArcVera Renewables has built a reputation for excellence in due diligence and operational verification on renewable projects. Their expertise will be a valuable addition to Bureau Veritas’s portfolio of capabilities for the energy transition services. I warmly welcome all new colleagues from ArcVera Renewables to Bureau Veritas.”