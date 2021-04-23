Bureau Veritas Expands into Renewables with Acquistion of Bradley Construction

Bureau Veritas, a company that specializes in testing, inspection and certification (TIC), has acquired Bradley Construction Management, a U.S.-based provider of construction management services for the renewable energy sector.

Bradley Construction Management provides owner’s representation as well as construction and site management assistance services for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The company has successfully supported the development of more than 10,000 MW of renewable projects throughout the U.S. since its inception. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company has 50 employees and posted revenues of approximately $13 million in 2020.

“As demand for green energy continues to grow worldwide, Bureau Veritas is committed to being at the forefront of the energy transition,” says Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas. “The U.S. is the second-largest power market and second-largest wind market in the world. Bradley Construction Management thus enables us to further position the group as a provider of mission-critical independent services in the renewable energy sector.”

Bureau Veritas says its acquisition of Bradley Construction Management reinforces both its diversification and growth in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. Bradley Construction Management’s services will complement the BV Green Line, a wide range of existing sustainability services and solutions that enable Bureau Veritas’ clients to address growing challenges and impact climate change.

Photo: Didier Michaud-Daniel