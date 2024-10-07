Calibrant Energy Completes Enel X North America Storage Unit Acquisition

Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company Calibrant Energy has closed on its 100% interest acquisition in Enel X Storage (Enel DES) from Enel X North America.

Both Calibrant and Enel DES originate, develop, own and operate distributed energy technologies, including battery storage (BESS), solar PV, microgrids and electric transport infrastructure.

“Enel DES has an impressive track record of delivering innovative clean energy solutions to clients and I’m excited to welcome the talented Enel DES team to Calibrant,” says Philip Martin, CEO of Calibrant Energy.

“Together, we will continue to meet the evolving needs of large power users by offering scalable solutions that simplify the path to decarbonization, combat rising energy costs and price volatility, and achieve enhanced resiliency.”