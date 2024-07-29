California Plan Eyes 20 GW of Solar

Golden State Clean Energy (GSCE) and MCE have agreed to partner on building solar plus battery storage resources in Fresno County, Calif.

The development program known as the Valley Clean Infrastructure Plan aims to repurpose 130,000 acres of drainage-impaired or water-challenged lands within Westlands Water District in the county to develop transmission infrastructure, solar generation and storage.

At full buildout the plan is set to include 20,000 MW of solar and energy storage each.

MCE has entered into an MOU with GSCE for 400 MW each of solar and storage, allowing MCE to consider the option to build the project directly or to purchase the resources through a PPA.

“This agreement with Golden State Clean Energy allows MCE to be deeply involved in the planning process for these resources,” says Vicken Kasarjian, MCE COO.

“The project could provide MCE with a valuable solar and storage project and is a unique opportunity to build something really tailored to the needs of our customers and California as a whole.”