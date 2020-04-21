CALSSA Unveils Professional Development Webinar Series

The California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) has unveiled the first lineup of their “Professional Development Series” webinars. The five webinars in the inaugural series, sponsored by Sonnen and CED Greentech-Santa Rosa, are geared towards both C&I and residential installers and project developers.

“The work of California’s cutting edge solar and energy storage industry is more essential than ever, making it critical that we stay current with the latest information,” says Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of CALSSA.

“CALSSA is committed to continuing our focus on providing timely and relevant information to our members and the industry through our online resources including this new webinar series,” he adds.

The current line-up and schedule is as follow:

RESIDENTIAL STORAGE SALES AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT

April 23, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

The residential storage landscape is continually evolving. Stay up to date on the types of hardware and software that are available to plan and execute projects. Understand what customers are looking for and how to present options. Learn about service issues and how to avoid them.

OPTIONS FOR SYSTEM CONFIGURATION

April 28, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Learn about important options in system design to meet your customers’ ever-changing needs and install dynamic systems at competitive costs. Topics include: Options for residential system configurations, including solar+storage, storage retrofit and standalone storage. Customizable backup priorities & dynamic load management using smart electrical panels. How to decide what kind of racking to use on a flat roof. Considerations when working with roofing manufacturers. How to design for different wind loads. AC modules: technical issues, applications and value

SYSTEM DESIGN AND CODE COMPLIANCE

April 30, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Sell all you can, but if you don’t build it to code you don’t get paid. Keeping up with ever changing codes is not optional. In this training we will update you on NFPA 855, UL 9540 and UL 9540-A for batteries and fire risk, ASCE 7-16 for wind loads, and NEC for all things electrical.

BUILDING A BUSINESS IN DIFFICULT TIMES

May 5, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

The market is suffering from the impacts of coronavirus. Will there be a rebound effect? What have we learned from this experience with social distancing that can help us get through the downturn and come out stronger than ever? We will discuss advantages of text messaging, how to evaluate leads from online sources, tips for integrating data streams and how to do smart business planning.

DESIGNING AND SELLING C&I STORAGE SYSTEMS

May 7, 2020 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

C&I storage has started to move after a long lull. What is the right formula for system design and demonstrating value for customers? This training will cover: Blending demand reduction and TOU arbitrage. Choosing the right rate option. Co-optimizing solar and storage system size. How to model Option S rates with daily demand charges. Compliance with SGIP greenhouse gas rules. Monitoring and maintenance.

The entire series is sponsored by Sonnen and CED Greentech-Santa Rosa and feature speakers from a wide variety of companies including SolarEdge, ENACT systems, Energy Toolbase, SimpliPhi Power, Outback Power, Panasonic, LG, IronRidge, Swell, Mayfield Renewables, Cross Consulting Services, ActiveProspect, Verse.io, Span, CleanSpark and Invinity Energy Systems. Those interested in learning more and registering for the webinars, click here.