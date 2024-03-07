CAMS Awarded Nexamp Community Solar Portfolio Maintenance Contract

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS) has been selected by Nexamp to supply and coordinate the annual maintenance and associated reporting for its portfolio of 34 sites in the northeast U.S.

Representing a total capacity of 170 MW, the award increases CAMS’ renewable assets under management to over 5.6 GW located throughout the U.S.

“We are thrilled to support Nexamp’s continued industry leading development activities within the C&I solar space and look forward to delivering best-in-class services to their operational and in-development assets,” says CAMS’ Brian Ivany.

The contracted scope of services includes sites and array inspection, inverter maintenance, data acquisition system and weather station maintenance, as well as post-electrical maintenance documentation.