Canadian Solar Company Becomes Authorized SunPower Dealer

Stardust Solar, a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc., has become the first and only coast-to-coast authorized Canadian dealer of SunPower technologies, the company says.

As an authorized SunPower dealer, Stardust will offer SunPower solar solutions to residential customers, including SunPower’s DC solar panels and InvisiMount mounting hardware.

“Stardust Solar plays an important role in growing solar adoption in Canada. We are excited to welcome them into the SunPower fold and be a part of helping more homeowners go solar,” says Tony Garzolini, vice president of sales at SunPower.

“We are honored to represent SunPower across Canada. SunPower will be game-changing for our business and for homeowners,” says Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust. “Until now, Canadians weren’t afforded many options in their search for solar products, and education around solar power efficiencies, product choices, options and the solar lifestyle savings were minimal at best.”

Stardust has a network of solar training centers across North America, having certified over 2,000 solar installers across Canada and the U.S.