Canadian Solar Factory in Texas Gets Large Module Order

Canadian Solar Inc. and independent power producer and service provider EDF Renewables North America have signed a multi-year module supply agreement to deliver up to 7 GW of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules to be produced at Canadian Solar’s new factory in Mesquite, Texas.

Under the agreement, Canadian Solar will be supplying its latest high efficiency N-Type TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) solar modules to support EDF Renewables’ project pipeline in the United States between 2024 and 2030. The TOPCon modules boast high conversion efficiencies of up to 22.5%; a low temperature coefficient of -0.30%/degrees C; low LID (light induced degradation) resulting in a low power degradation; and improved bifaciality over Mono-PERC modules, all culminating in increased energy production.

In July 2023, Canadian Solar announced it would invest over $250 million in a state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic module factory in Mesquite, Texas. Once fully ramped up, the factory would have an annual output of 5 GW and create approximately 1,500 skilled jobs. Production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are genuinely excited about our capacity to develop and build solar projects utilizing ‘Made-in-USA’ solar modules aligning with IRA guidelines,” says Tristan Grimbert, president and CEO of EDF Renewables North America. “This substantial commitment enhances our ability to minimize risks linked to trade uncertainties and supply chain fluctuations, ultimately propelling our projects toward successful realization.