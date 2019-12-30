Canadian Solar Finishes First Taiwanese Solar Project

Canadian Solar Inc. has achieved commercial operation on the 1.98 MW Hualien Rongkai solar project in Taiwan.

The installation and powered by 6,384 Canadian Solar modules, which are certified by the Voluntary Product Certification (VPC) and locally manufactured in Canadian Solar’s Taiwan module plant. The project is expected to generate approximately 2,505 MWh of solar electricity per year, which will be purchased by TaiPower Inc. under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of our first project in Taiwan, where we are managing an early stage pipeline of 43 MW,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar.

“Canadian Solar has had significant success in markets where we have local manufacturing and project development presence,” he adds. “We expect to expand on that success and continue to look for opportunities to grow the development pipeline in Taiwan.”

Photo: Canadian Solar CEO Dr. Shawn Qu