Canadian Solar, Lifestyle Solar Partner on California Residential Solar + Storage

Canadian Solar has entered into a partnership agreement with Lifestyle Solar to provide solar and energy storage solutions to California homebuilders.

Through the partnership, Canadian Solar will supply its residential solar and energy storage products to Lifestyle Solar, which aims in turn to provide homebuilders with the renewable energy solution.

Furnished products include Canadian Solar’s N-type panels from the company’s factory in Mesquite, Texas, and the EP Cube home battery.

“Partnering with Lifestyle Solar allows us to bring our premium solar and energy storage solutions to more California homeowners,” says Thomas Koerner, senior vice president of Canadian Solar.

“With EP Cube and EP Cube Lite, designed for time-of-use states like California, customers can reuse solar power captured by Canadian Solar PV panels during the day to power their homes after sunset. Our solutions help homeowners significantly reduce their electricity bills and in turn monthly home costs.”

