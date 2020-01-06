Canadian Solar Names New Director, Advisor

Canadian Solar Inc. has appointed Lauren C. Templeton as an independent director, increasing the number of company independent directors to five. Canadian Solar also announced that it has appointed Karl E. Olsoni as a strategic advisor to its board of directors.

Both appointments were effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Templeton is the founder and president of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC, a global investing boutique located in Chattanooga, Tenn. Templeton serves on a number of non-profit organizations, including the John Templeton Foundation, the Templeton World Charities Foundation and the Templeton Religion Trust.

Olsoni is currently an operating partner with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure fund manager investing in clean energy infrastructure in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. He is also a partner with the kRoad group, which invests in battery storage, waste transformation and e-mobility. Olsoni has more than 30 years of international energy sector experience.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lauren as an independent director and Karl as a strategic advisor to our board of directors,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman, president and CEO of Canadian Solar. “Both bring significant experience and outstanding track records of value creation and will provide fresh perspectives to our board deliberations as we consider a broad range of value-enhancing strategic alternatives for our modules and systems solutions and energy businesses.”

Photo: Lauren C. Templeton