Canadian Solar Signs U.S. Solar and Battery Storage Agreements

Canadian Solar Inc. has signed long-term operations & maintenance (O&M) agreements with the Slate and Mustang solar PV plus battery storage projects in the U.S. The projects were both developed by Canadian Solar’s subsidiary Recurrent Energy and are currently owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewable Power.

The agreements cover the full Slate Project, which is a 300 MW AC solar plant designed with a 140 MW / 561 MWh battery energy storage system. It also covers the storage component of the Mustang Project, which is a 100 MW AC solar plant retrofitted with a 75 MW / 300 MWh battery storage system. Both projects are located in Kings County, Calif.

Under the long-term agreements, Canadian Solar will be responsible for various O&M obligations across both projects, including plant monitoring, NERC registration, performance management, and preventative and corrective maintenance. Canadian Solar services will help to increase site availability, minimize downtime and maximize the value of the projects.

“As we expand our market leadership position from solar energy into battery storage project development and systems integration, offering operations and maintenance services in battery storage is a natural extension of Canadian Solar’s value proposition,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “We will continue to add value to our customers by providing the best quality service, maximize production of clean renewable energy and enhance the value of solar and battery storage assets through our O&M services,” Dr. Qu continues. “We are delighted to be selected by Goldman Sachs to provide O&M services to both the Mustang and Slate solar and storage projects and look forward to the long-term partnership.”