Canadian Solar, Sol Systems Partner to Scale U.S. Module Manufacturing

Canadian Solar and Sol Systems have partnered on scaling new solar module production and procurement in the U.S., with Canadian Solar set to supply Sol Systems with modules from its Texas factory.

Under the agreement, Canadian Solar’s latest N-Type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules will be supplied to support Sol Systems’ project pipeline in the U.S. between this year and next.

“Our cost-competitive TOPBiHiKu7 bifacial TOPCon module has received overwhelmingly positive market feedback, as it gives project developers the secure and long-term module supply they have been looking for,” says Canadian Solar’s Thomas Koerner. “We are pleased to be the partner of choice for a key market leader like Sol Systems. We are proud to have ramped up our Texas facility in record time and started module production last December. We are encouraged by the significant interest in and demand for these locally made products.”