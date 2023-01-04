Canadian Solar Subsidiary Signs 550 MWh Energy Storage Deal with Pulse Clean Energy

CSI Energy Storage, which is part of Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is providing up to 550 MWh of SolBank energy storage products to Pulse Clean Energy to be used in various U.K.-based projects.

The 550 MWh of energy storage projects covered in the agreement will utilize CSI Energy Storage’s SolBank, a proprietary battery energy storage solution designed and manufactured for utility-scale applications. Under the agreement, CSI Energy Storage will also provide commissioning services for the products, in addition to long-term warranties and performance guarantees.

The new agreement expands CSI Energy Storage’s relationship with Pulse. In May 2022, Pulse announced that it selected CSI Energy Storage to provide the engineering, procurement and construction services for a total of 100 MWh across four projects. The agreement also included a 10-year long-term services agreement (LTSA) for the operation and maintenance of the facilities.

“This large order commitment underscores the viability of Pulse’s project pipeline and our commitment to strengthening energy security in the U.K. by reaching 1 GW+ of installed capacity in the near term,” says Trevor Wills, COO of Pulse Clean Energy. “Enabling decarbonization and renewable integration remain a key focus of our efforts as every MW of storage we install will allow locally produced wind and solar to efficiently and reliably serve U.K. customers.”

Pulse has developed a pipeline of more than 2,000 MWh of grid-scale battery storage and energy optimization opportunities across the U.K. CSI Energy Storage’s SolBank will be deployed to support the capacity needs of the grid at a number of these sites and additional sites across the U.K.

In September 2022, CSI Energy Storage launched SolBank, a proprietary designed and manufactured energy storage battery solution. At the same time, CSI Energy Storage also announced the expansion of its battery manufacturing capacity from the existing 2.5 GWh to 10 GWh by the end of 2023.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Pulse Clean Energy as they ramp up execution on their pipeline of diesel-to-battery conversion projects and beyond,” states Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “Pulse’s projects will have a meaningful environmental benefit while also further enabling the energy transition in the U.K. We look forward to supporting Pulse as they continue to grow their project pipeline.”