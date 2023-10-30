Canadian Solar to Build Cell Production Facility in Indiana

Canadian Solar Inc. says it is establishing a 5 GW solar cell production facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Canadian Solar is building a state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant whose output will be approximately 20,000 modules per day. The Jeffersonville facility represents a projected investment of more than $800 million and will create approximately 1,200 skilled high-tech jobs once production is fully ramped up.

The solar cells produced at this facility will be used at the previously announced 5 GW module assembly plant in Mesquite, Texas. Production at the Jeffersonville facility is expected to begin by the end of 2025.

“Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing sector positions the state to help lead the global energy transition, developing and powering new solutions in batteries, solar and hydrogen,” says Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Canadian Solar’s new U.S. location in Jeffersonville will put our skilled Hoosier workforce at the center of cultivating solar power, making energy efficient panels more accessible to consumers across the country.”