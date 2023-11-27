Canadian Solar to Supply Battery Storage to Summerfield

Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE, part of the company’s CSI Solar subsidiary, has been selected as the preferred supplier by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to deliver its Summerfield battery storage project.

The Summerfield battery storage project is a 240 MW DC energy storage solution, currently sized at a two-hour storage duration but is expandable depending on market needs. It is the first multiple large-scale battery project spearheaded by CIP in Australia. The project is scheduled for installation in 2025 and will incorporate e-STORAGE’s SolBank battery technology.

The battery system will accumulate surplus energy during periods of low demand and distribute power back to the grid during peak consumption phases, says the company. The Summerfield Battery is situated in the Murraylands region to the east of Adelaide in South Australia and is set to serve the region as well as the broader national energy grid.

e-STORAGE will deliver its battery energy storage systems and provide integration, commissioning and long-term operational services for the project. Is SolBank technology includes a self-manufactured battery designed for utility-scale applications, based on lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry.

“We are pleased to work with Canadian Solar to deliver a new large-scale battery in South Australia. The Summerfield Battery will help to ensure continued energy reliability and unlock new renewable capacity,” says CIP’s Jørn Hammer.

“We are deeply honored to collaborate with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Flagship Fund as they endeavor to expand battery storage solutions in Australia. Together, we understand the pivotal role that battery storage systems play in achieving a sustainable future and we are engaged in making a difference in the renewable industry,” adds Colin Parkin, e-STORAGE president.