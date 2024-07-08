Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE to Deliver Nova Scotia Grid-Scale BESS

Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE, part of the company’s subsidiary CSI Solar, has secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop flagship energy storage projects totaling 150 MW, in Bridgewater, Waverley and White Rock.

Construction is set to be completed by 2026, with the first site expected to be operational by next year. e-STORAGE will provide EPC services, along with long-term service agreements.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nova Scotia Power on these innovative energy storage projects, contributing to provincial and federal targets of achieving 80% renewables by 2030,” says Colin Parkin, president of e-STORAGE.

“As Canadians, we are committed to making a significant environmental impact at home while empowering our clients to shift electricity generation to long-term renewable energy sources. We are proud to be setting a precedent for North America, creating local jobs and enhancing grid reliability.”