Capital Power Launches Commercial Operations for First Canadian Solar Project

Capital Power Corp.’s first Canadian solar facility is now operational. The 41 MW Strathmore Solar facility, located on 320 acres of leased industrial land owned by the Town of Strathmore, was completed on schedule. It is fully contracted with 100% of the renewable energy generated and associated renewable energy credits sold to TELUS Communications under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

“We’re proud to complete our first ever Canadian solar facility on schedule and help Alberta further expand the clean energy capacity available to power our economy,” says Brian Vaasjo, president and CEO for Capital Power. “As we work to power a sustainable future for people and planet, this project represents another step on our pathway to net carbon neutrality by 2050 and we’re excited to partner with TELUS to support their decarbonization goals too.”

“At TELUS, a critical component of our energy supply strategy is to transition to the use of renewable energy,” states Scott Dutchak, vice president of corporate real estate, sustainability and environment at TELUS. “Capital Power’s Strathmore Solar facility is our fourth power purchase agreement in Alberta. Combined, these renewable energy sources will help us achieve 100 percent net carbon neutrality for our operations by 2030. Investing in renewable energy makes our business more sustainable by powering our network from cleaner energy sources and contributes to a more sustainable future for our planet and generations to come.”

Hon. Dale Nally, associate minister of natural gas and electricity for the government of Alberta, emphasizes how the partnership between Capital Power and Whispering Cedars Ranch demonstrates the possibilities of renewable energy and traditional industry collaborating on sustainable energy for the future. Capital Power will host 400-600 sheep from Whispering Cedars Ranch to graze at the Strathmore Solar facility, helping to sustainably manage the land on site to reduce fire hazards and help keep the facility well-maintained.