Capstone Acquires Interest in Canadian Solar Project

Capstone Infrastructure Corp., an owner and operator of renewable energy facilities, says it has acquired a 51% interest in the 132 MW AC Claresholm Solar project from Perimeter Solar Inc. The remaining 49% interest is indirectly held by Denmark-based Obton A/S, a renewable energy investment firm.

The Claresholm Solar project is located in Willow Creek, Alberta. In 2019, the project received regulatory approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission and executed a 74 MW AC power purchase agreement (PPA) with TC Energy Corp.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020.

“We are very excited to work alongside Obton and Perimeter to deliver this project, which, when complete, will be Canada’s largest solar facility. Claresholm is an ideal fit for Capstone as we expand our presence in Alberta and grow our renewables business,” says David Eva, CEO of Capstone.

Capstone owns and operates approximately 541 MW of installed capacity across 24 facilities in Canada, including wind, hydro, solar, biomass and natural gas power plants.

Photo: A Capstone solar project