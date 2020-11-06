Capstone Infrastructure Releases Update on Claresholm Solar Financing

Capstone Infrastructure Corp. has announced a Claresholm Solar Project financing update.

On July 9, Claresholm signed a credit agreement with ATB Financial, Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt Fund LP and Telus Pensions Liability Hedging Master Trust to provide up to $115 million of construction to term financing for the 132 MW AC Claresholm Solar Project, located in the Municipal District of Willow Creek, Alberta. Along with its partner, Denmark-based Obton A/S, the company says all the funding conditions have been met and construction is in full swing.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts and support of our lenders at ATB, Fiera and Telus, who also share our strong belief in the project and the province of Alberta,” says Andrew Kennedy, CFO of Capstone Infrastructure Corp. “The financing represents a major milestone in delivering this groundbreaking project, which, when complete, will be Canada’s largest solar facility.”

Capstone owns and operates approximately 541 MW of installed capacity across 24 facilities in Canada, including wind, hydro, solar, biomass and natural gas power plants.

For more information on Capstone Infrastructure Corp., click here.

Photo Source