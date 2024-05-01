Captona, UBS Asset Management Jointly Invest in BESS Portfolio

Captona and UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business have closed on a portfolio investment of four utility-scale BESS projects in Texas.

Previously acquired by UBS Asset Management, the projects total 728 MW. Ranging from 100 MW to 300 MW in nameplate capacity apiece, they are slated to come online this year.

“Captona is proud to complete this transaction and grow our energy transition business,” says Izzet Bensusan, CEO and founder of Captona.

“This portfolio of BESS projects is critical to maximizing the potential of renewable energy projects while also ensuring grid reliability as energy demand grows. We are excited to continue investing and originating opportunities in clean energy projects and add to our growing portfolio of solar, BESS, fuel cell and clean fuels projects.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as counsel for Captona and its equity partner. Troutman Pepper served as counsel for UBS Asset Management.