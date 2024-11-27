Carver Solar Project Turns Cranberry Bog into Power Source

Syncarpha Capital’s 7.1 MW Carver Solar project is operating following its Permission to Operate approval on November 26.

The community solar installation, paired with a 4 MW, two-hour battery storage system, occupies 28 acres of a cranberry bog in Carver, Mass. Energy produced by the project is set to be distributed through Eversource Energy, under Massachusetts’ Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target program.

“The Syncarpha team thrives on tackling challenging projects and delivering innovative solar and storage solutions that benefit communities while respecting and preserving local land use,” says Clifford Chapman, co-founder and CEO of Syncarpha Capital.

“The Carver project exemplifies our commitment and is the result of years of collaboration and meticulous planning with state, county and local agencies, as well as Eversource, to bring this project to completion.”