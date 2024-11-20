Castillo Engineering, Recon Corporation Partner on Illinois Community Solar Projects

Castillo Engineering has been selected by Recon Corporation to provide design and engineering services on two new community solar projects in Illinois, totaling 15 MW.

Part of the Illinois Shines or Adjustable Block Program, the two 7.5 MW projects are located in the cities of Pontiac and Odell and will use single axis trackers. The projects are expected to break ground and reach completion over the course of next year.

This announcement comes after Castillo secured a portfolio of three projects, totaling 23 MW, with Recon in the first quarter of this year.

“We’re grateful to have yet another opportunity to work alongside an industry leader like Recon Corporation in the Midwest,” says Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. “Their expertise is unmatched in the region and we look forward to helping them efficiently execute this additional set of impactful community solar projects.”