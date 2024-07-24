Catalyze, GreenSpark Solar Announce New York Community Solar Partnership Expansion

Catalyze has selected EPC contractor GreenSpark Solar to construct ten community solar projects within New York State, totaling 60 MW.

The projects will be funded in part by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority through the NY-Sun Program.

“Community solar is one of the best avenues to bring the energy transition to low-middle income communities, a movement that GreenSpark is incredibly passionate about,” says Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar.

“We are excited to support Catalyze’s success in bringing community solar projects online across New York and look forward to supporting them to bring this portfolio of solar projects to fruition, and in turn, bring more renewable energy to our communities.”

Anticipated completion dates for these projects are this year and next.