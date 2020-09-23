Catalyze Launches REenergyze to Accelerate Adoption of Solar+Storage

Catalyze, a developer and independent power producer (IPP) of renewable distributed generation (DG) and storage projects, has launched its proprietary origination-to-operations software integration platform, REenergyze, to help accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar+storage.

“Historically, scaling in the C&I renewables sector has presented unique challenges for developers and IPPs due to market fragmentation, high transaction and construction costs for smaller projects, ever-changing policies, and the need for boots-on-the-ground project development knowledge and expertise,” says Steve Luker, CEO of Catalyze. “As a company founded on the belief that technology has the power to enable efficient and substantial growth, we know that automating and standardizing the origination-to-operations process is key to repeatability and scaling in the C&I sector.”

REenergyze streamlines the major processes of commercial solar+storage project origination, development, construction management, operations and asset optimization to address challenges across different renewable energy technologies, geographies, power markets and programs.

The platform is currently being deployed by Catalyze and their co-development partners, to identify, evaluate and manage projects throughout their lifecycle, allowing the company to achieve efficiencies often observed in the utility-scale solar sector.

Catalyze has acquired over 37 MW of large DG solar+storage projects across multiple regions. Catalyze is now implementing a market roll-up strategy, which leverages the committed capital, their expertise with storage and delivering complex solutions, and the integration capability of REenergyze to efficiently acquire companies who add value to the Catalyze enterprise.

Leading the acquisition effort for Catalyze is Kenton Harder, former vice president of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.