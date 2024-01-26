CATL Floating PV Power Station Operational, Connected to Grid

Contemporary Amperex (CATL) Yanzhou Phase I, a 250 MW floating PV power station located in Yanzhou District, Jining City, has been completed and connected to the grid at full capacity, says State Grid Jining Power Supply Company.

“During the implementation of the project, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company gave us full support with its work style of not avoiding difficulties, not leaving things overnight and striving for excellence in all matters,” says Dong Zheyuan, deputy general manager of Contemporary Amperex Technology.

Built on coal mining subsidence water surface, the project supports the larger CATL 1.1 GW fishery light complementary utility-scale PV power generation base efforts introduced by Jining City.

Photo source