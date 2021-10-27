CenterPoint Energy Gains Approval for 400 MW of Solar Energy in Indiana

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, has received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 300 MW solar array, as well as enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an additional 100 MW of solar energy as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy entered into an agreement with Arevon Energy Management, the company that will build the utility-owned project in Posey County, Ind. The agreement required approval by the commission. Arevon Energy Management and energy company Tenaska are co-developing the project. CenterPoint Energy will also purchase additional solar power from Clēnera, which is developing a solar project in Warrick County, Ind., under a 25-year contract.

“We’re pleased to receive regulatory approval to move forward with these significant renewable resources, which will serve our local electric customers, providing a cost-effective, stable energy option,” says Steve Greenley, senior vice president of Indiana electric operations for CenterPoint Energy. “We look forward to the continued work with these companies to bring the Posey County solar array to fruition and provide additional clean energy to our customers through the Warrick County PPA.”

Construction of the solar project with Arevon Energy Management is scheduled to be in service by 2023. The initial construction phase will require establishing a sub-station to interconnect with CenterPoint Energy’s power grid.

Clēnera projects its solar array will be in service by 2023. CenterPoint Energy’s PPA entitles it to 100 MW of the array.

Programs and services are operated under the brand CenterPoint Energy by Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company d/b/a CenterPoint Energy Indiana South.

Image: Photo by Chelsea on Unsplash