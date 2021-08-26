CenterPoint Energy Proposes Addition of 335 MW of Renewable Energy for Indiana

CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, has filed a request for approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to enter into two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for an additional 335 MWs of solar energy.

The company is requesting approval to purchase 185 MW of solar power, under a 15-year PPA, from Oriden, which is developing a solar project in Vermillion County, Ind., and 150 MWs of solar power, under a 20-year PPA, from Origis Energy, which is developing a solar project in Knox County, Ind. Subject to necessary approvals, both solar arrays are expected to be in service by 2023.

“These additional renewable resources would serve our local electric customers, providing a cost-effective, stable energy option,” states Steve Greenley, senior vice president of Indiana electric operations for CenterPoint Energy. “We look forward to partnering with Oriden and Origis Energy as they bring these projects to fruition.”

In addition to the proposed PPAs, the company has filed and is awaiting an order on two other components of its electric generation transition plan. In February, the company filed a request with the IURC seeking approval to acquire a 300 MW solar array and an additional 100 MW PPA. In June, the company filed an application requesting approval to construct two natural gas combustion turbines to replace portions of its existing coal-fired generation fleet.

Image: Zbynek Burival