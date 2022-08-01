CenterPoint Energy Requests Approval for 130 MW Solar Project in Indiana

CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130 MW solar array as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy has entered into an agreement with Invenergy to construct the utility-owned project in Pike County, Ind., and to acquire the project upon its completion. This project represents the third round of solar agreements introduced as part of the utility’s plan to meet stakeholder sustainability goals and implement a more cost-effective and diversified energy generation portfolio. The agreement is subject to IURC approval. The company was previously granted approval to build a solar array in Posey County now sized at 200 MW, as well as enter into power purchase agreements totaling more than 400 MW in Warrick, Vermillion and Knox Counties in Indiana.

“By seeking to add another universal solar project to our renewable energy portfolio, we continue to move forward with our long-term generation transition plan and remain committed to our economic and environmental goals for the region,” says Steve Greenley, senior vice president of generation development at CenterPoint Energy. “If approved, with the addition of this project, CenterPoint Energy will be adding nearly 800 MW of solar generation to power our southwestern Indiana customers.”

“Invenergy is pleased to be working with CenterPoint Energy to support the utility’s generation transition goals and to provide its customers in Indiana with clean energy,” states Michael Kaplan, senior vice president of renewable development at Invenergy. “Our team looks forward to the completion of this project and growing our project portfolio within the state.”

Construction of the Pike County solar project is expected to begin upon obtaining a decision from the IURC which is expected in early 2023. The project is expected to be placed into service in 2025.

“We are committed to delivering reliable energy generation in the most cost-effective manner for our customers, while contributing to Indiana’s clean energy infrastructure,” adds Greenley. “CenterPoint Energy would like to recognize officials in Pike County for their support of this project and efforts to bring cleaner energy solutions to our communities.”