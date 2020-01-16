Central Tower of 700 MW CSP Project Completed in Dubai

Significant progress has been made on the Dubai 700 MW concentrated solar power project (CSP), the world’s largest single-site CSP project.

A topping-out ceremony for the project’s 222-meter central tower was held, welcoming representatives from Shanghai Electric, the project’s general contractor, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Noor Energy 1, and China Construction third engineering bureau.

Concentrated solar power systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the focused light is converted into heat, which drives a steam turbine connected to an electrical power generator.

The 700 MW CSP project marks phase four of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai and is a central part of the UAE government’s “Vision 2021” initiative to ensure sustainable and environmentally friendly development. Sustainability is the focus of the project. Shanghai Electric engaged experts and partners to relocate wild animals and 180 mesquite trees across the site to a new wildlife park to minimize the impact of construction.

“The Shanghai Electric Group Company finished the concrete solar tower according to schedule, even if they suffered tough challenges along the way,” says Enrique Valades Nieto, construction manager at Noor Energy 1.

In addition to “Vision 2021”, the government also launched the “Energy Strategy 2050 Plan.” which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25% to 50% by 2050.

The project also aims to generate jobs for residents and is supported by an international team. It is estimated that as the project progresses, it will create around 6000 jobs in the technology, energy management and construction sectors.

Photo: Celebration of Dubai solar project structure capping