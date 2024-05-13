CEP Renewables Begins Construction on New Jersey Brownfield Solar Project

CEP Renewables has begun construction on its 19 MW grid supply Foul Rift solar project located in Warren County, N.J.

The fixed-tilt, bifacial solar project is being developed on an environmentally impaired brownfield site. The company’s development of this project hopes to complete environmental remediation at this site while also providing clean energy and pollinator habitats. It is expected to reach commercial operation by September.

“This project is the perfect example of the use of the renewable energy subsidy to not only reduce the regional carbon footprint, but also remediate environmental damages that would not have otherwise been addressed,” says Chris Ichter, executive vice president at CEP Renewables.

“We are pleased to have been able to leverage our prior experience on similarly challenging landfill and brownfield solar projects to develop a successful public-private partnership with White Township that will positively impact generations to come.”