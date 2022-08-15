Cherry Street Energy Installs Solar Arrays at Porsche Headquarters

Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) has signed a contract with Cherry Street Energy LLC, a non-utility provider of solar energy in Georgia, to build and operate a solar power microgrid at One Porsche Drive, the site that combines PCNA corporate headquarters with the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta.

The solar power project will contribute to PCNA’s sustainability goals as the campus adds major new facilities. One Porsche Drive is currently undergoing a $50 million development that includes building a second driver development track for the public, due to be operational in early 2023.

“Powering our North American home and our Taycan fleet through harnessing Georgia sunshine makes perfect sense and is a great demonstration of our commitment to sustainability,” says Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of PCNA. “This solar project contributes to the overall sustainability targets of Porsche AG. In 2030, Porsche aims to be CO2 net neutral across the entire value chain and life cycle of newly sold vehicles.”

Cherry Street Energy estimates the array of solar panels on the headquarters campus will generate 2,050 MWh of electricity annually. Installation of the solar microgrid will start in September and is expected to be completed in 2023, kicking off a 25-year operating agreement between PCNA and Cherry Street Energy.

Panels will be mounted on new and existing buildings, the roofs of staging areas by the two tracks where customers start their drives, and on a new 950-foot covered walkway from the parking garage to the headquarters building. Cherry Street Energy will own, operate and maintain the microgrid, selling the power to PCNA. “The Cherry Street Energy team welcomes the opportunity to partner with Porsche on this innovative infrastructure program, leading the transition to reliable, renewable electricity,” states Michael Chanin, founder and CEO of Cherry Street Energy.