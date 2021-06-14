CI Renewables Acquires KDC Solar

CI Renewables LLC, a developer, builder and operator of solar power generation facilities, has purchased 100% of the membership interests of KDC Solar LLC from Diamond Castle Holdings LLC and members of management of KDC Solar LLC.

CI Renewables will continue the work of KDC Solar and pursue the development of commercial and industrial solar and other renewable projects in selective states in the U.S. Recently CI Renewables announced the financing of 29 MW of solar projects in Howard County, Md., with CleanCapital and will soon announce the closing of the financing for a 10 MW project in Madera, Calif. In addition, CI Renewables is actively pursuing new solar projects in Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.

With more than a decade of experience with 19 projects that total over 115 MW, CI Renewables – through its subsidiaries – has driven cost savings across varying industries and institutions including nationally recognized, multinational companies in the pharmaceutical, e-commerce, technology, glass manufacturing, publishing, consumer goods, hospitals, governments and educational institutions.

The senior management of CI Renewables includes Alan Epstein, president; Thomas Lynch, executive vice president; Josh Smith, senior vice president; William Stewart, CFO; and Walter Serafyn, senior vice president. CI Renewables is continuing to be headquartered in Bedminster, N.J.