CI Renewables, NJR Clean Energy Ventures Form Solar Development Partnership

CI Renewables has entered into an agreement with NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) to jointly develop commercial and industrial projects in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S.

The company specializes in developing industrial-scale solar power generation assets, with a focus on engineering, construction and operations. CEV is one of New Jersey’s largest solar owner/operators, currently maintaining a 470 MW installed capacity portfolio.

“We are delighted to partner with NJR Clean Energy Ventures to pursue the next stage in our development of large-scale solar projects,” says Joshua Smith, a CI Renewables managing partner. “CEV brings to CI a reliable and well capitalized partner with a deep background of construction and operations of solar projects.”