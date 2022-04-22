CIG Capital’s Five New Utility-Scale Projects Bring in 2 GW of Solar

CIG Capital’s five new renewable energy projects will deliver over 2,000 MWh of clean energy. The projects are expected to be up and running between 2023 and 2024.

CIG Capital has partnered with Tier-1 groups for the projects’ EPC, O&M, engineering, equipment manufacturing and power purchase agreements. CIG Capital has developed a de-risked model for funding which utilizes an investment-grade credit structure for each of the individual projects.

In Northern Texas, two 506 MW and 606 MW solar projects, are expected to generate 1,073,732 MWh and 1,280,578 MWh, respectively, of clean energy annually.

In South Dakota, CIG Capital is partnering with the Oglala Lakota Nation, a Sovereign Native American Tribe, on a 300 MW solar project. The company is working with Standing Rock Sioux Tribe on a 320 MW solar project in North Dakota through their public power authority known as the Sage Development Authority. In addition, a 300 MW solar project, located in South Dakota, is expected to generate 460,600 MWh.

CIG Capital is a project funding group headquartered in Orlando, Fla. CIG Capital provides funding for large projects, offering strategic project finance. CIG Capital provides 100% of their project’s funding needs by producing various parts of the capital stack structure, including support services for each individual project.

“CIG Capital is committed to exceeding ESG standards with each renewable energy project creating clean energy, using renewable resources; helping create sustainable revenue streams that will positively impact our neighbors, families, and tribal communities for years to come,” says Charles D. Carey, a managing partner at CIG Capital.