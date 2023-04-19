CIGS Thin-Film Manufacturer Ascent Solar Buys Flisom Production Line

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., a developer of CIGS thin-film photovoltaic solutions, has completed a transaction to acquire the Zurich-based manufacturing assets of thin-film solar manufacturer Flisom AG.

Ascent says it will continue to be headquartered in Thornton, Colo., and commence manufacturing using its new 15 MW roll-to-roll thin-film manufacturing assets in Zurich immediately. Ascent will service production for Flisom’s outstanding contracts using the acquired assets, as well as pursue extending and expanding customer contracts.

The transaction is expected to immediately provide Ascent with the manufacturing capacity to establish new revenue streams in the building-integrated photovoltaics markets. The acquired equipment is capable of roll-to-roll thin-film outputs up to one meter in width and one kilometer in length.

“We are seeing a global push for more solar power production, and we have identified unmet demand for alternatives to traditional rigid panels that can be used in scenarios where land, form factor or weight constraints exist,” says Jeffrey Max, president and CEO of Ascent.