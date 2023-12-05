CIP Begins Construction on Coalburn 1 500 MW Energy Storage System

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its flagship funds has taken final investment decision and commenced construction on a 500 MW energy storage system in Coalburn, Scotland.

The facility is the first project to be developed from the partnership between CIP and Alcemi to deploy 4 GW of energy storage assets across the UK and will be one of the largest of its kind in Europe, says the company.

The Coalburn 1 facility has been developed with landscaping and ecological mitigation measures, including the maintenance of peat reserves, as well as tree and wildflower promoting biodiversity across the site.

“Achieving final investment decision on one of the largest battery projects in Europe is a significant milestone for CIP,” says Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP.

“It demonstrates CIP’s industrial approach in identifying a market need and delivering a large-scale project with a robust contractual framework with high quality partners and counterparties. The integration of renewable energy into the energy system requires significant investment into storage solutions and we have a significant pipeline of storage projects across the world which we hope to build in the years ahead.”

Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE will deliver their proprietary energy storage solution, SolBank, while H&MV Engineering will undertake the balance of plant works. SSE Energy Markets will provide the optimisation services for the project.