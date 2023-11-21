CIP Launches Dedicated Canada Energy Project Development Platform

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Flagship Funds, has launched a dedicated platform for the development and realization of energy projects in Canada.

The new platform, Horizon, builds on top of CIP’s activities in Canada to date, which includes Travers Solar (692 MW DC) as well as construction of the country’s onshore wind project, Buffalo Plains (495 MW AC).

“As part of CIP’s dedicated strategy of investing in growth platforms, we are excited about the prospects and the opportunity to create an established developer of renewable energy projects in Canada,” says CIP’s Tim Evans. “Horizon is an important step in our efforts to develop renewable energy projects in Canada that will provide local jobs and clean, renewable energy for many years to come.”

Horizon will be an independent power producer owning both operational projects as well as projects under construction or in development. Based in Calgary, the new company will assume the responsibility of the development of CIP’s Flagship Funds existing 1.2 GW of development assets in British Columbia. Horizon will primarily focus on the origination, development and implementation of solar PV, onshore wind and battery storage projects.

Horizon’s development efforts will be led by Shannon Wever, an established developer in Canada with more than 20 years of experience in renewable energy origination and development.

“I am thrilled to join CIP and lead Horizon New Energy in Canada. Canada is in the midst of a significant build-out of renewable energy to meet Canada’s ambitions of decarbonizing the electricity grid by 2035, so I’m excited by the opportunity to leverage CIP’s industrial experience and financial capacity in Horizon’s development efforts,” says Wever.