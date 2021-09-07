CIP Sells Mitchell Solar Portfolio to TransAlta Subsidiary

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure II K/S, has entered into definitive agreements to divest its ownership of the Mitchell solar portfolio to a wholly owned subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation, a developer, owner and operator of electrical power generation assets across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The Mitchell solar portfolio consists of 20 project sites with a total installed capacity of 122 MW located in North Carolina. The facilities are all fully commissioned and operational as of May 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of Mitchell to TransAlta, which evidences the value created by CIP during the development, financing and construction phases of this high-quality portfolio,” says Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner at CIP. “We are confident the consummation of this transaction further advances our mutually shared commitment to a sustainable future.”

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory and other customary conditions and approvals.

Image: “Solar Panel” by redplanet89 is licensed under CC BY 2.0