Citizens Energy Powers New York Solar Array

Citizens Energy Vice President Michael Kennedy has started operations on a 6 MW ground-mounted solar array to provide affordable energy to families in Broome County, N.Y.

Kennedy was joined by Chenango Town Supervisor Jo Anne Klenovic, Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns, Broome County Senior Planner Beth Lucas, and Adam Flint.

“We believe the shared solar model addresses the two most fundamental issues that our country is facing – climate change and economic inequality,” says Kennedy. “Until the advent of community solar, joining the green revolution was beyond the means of too many people. This program is about changing that and moving towards a greener, more equitable future.”

The 40-acre solar installation on West Chenango Road will generate electricity savings for 320 residential ratepayers who subscribe to Citizens Energy’s JOE-4-SUN program. Subscribers receive a 20% discount on renewable energy and will save about $200 each year.

“Citizens Energy Corp. worked with the Town of Chenango, through the town’s processes, to successfully launch a state-of-the-art solar site within the town boundaries,” says Klenovic. “The town board is pleased to have an innovative business like Citizens Energy leading the way for other companies to realize the potential of economic development in Chenango.”

The 16,600-panel array was made possible by a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through NY-Sun, Governor Cuomo’s $1 billion initiative to advance the scale-up of solar and move the state closer to having a sustainable, self-sufficient solar industry.

The project is the second one owned and operated by the non-profit in New York. The first is a 1.4 MW array also developed in partnership with NYSERDA, in Barneveld.

Citizens Energy currently owns and operates over 40 solar projects, built and under construction, that provide energy savings to low-income families, non-profits, fire departments, homeless shelters and commercial clients.

In order to be eligible for JOE-4-SUN in New York, renters or homeowners must be customers in the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) service territory. Subscribers will receive energy credits on their regular NYSEG bill for at least three years. Households interested in subscribing to JOE-4-SUN may apply online by visiting www.citizensenergy.com/joe4sun, or by calling 855-JOE-4-SUN (855-563-4786) to request a paper application.

Applicants can also send an email to JOE4SUN@citizensenergy.com for further information.

Photo: Citizens Energy begins operations in Broome County