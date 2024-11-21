Altus Power Acquires Maryland Community Solar Project from Chaberton Energy

Altus Power has acquired a 3.4 MW Maryland solar project from Chaberton Energy, which Altus Power will complete development of and then construct.

Upon completion, the power generated by the asset, owned and operated by Altus and located in East New Market, Md., will be delivered to the local community, through the state’s Community Solar Energy Generating Systems pilot program.

“We’re proud to be expanding our portfolio in Maryland and growing our Community Solar subscriber base in the state, enabling more households to access the benefits of clean, electric power,” says Abhi Parmar, chief investment officer of Altus Power.

“The Chaberton team’s expertise and vision was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and we look forward to future collaborations.”