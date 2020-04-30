City Water and Light to Develop Arkansas Solar Energy System

City Water and Light (CWL) and TurningPoint Energy (TPE) have partnered to develop a solar power system totaling 13.25 MW in Jonesboro, Ark.

The system marks the first solar power project for CWL. The project will be developed and constructed as a turnkey solution by TPE, a clean energy development company that works with utilities to customize solar projects throughout the U.S.

Construction is planned to begin during the summer 2021, and the system should be operational and generating energy for CWL electricity customers by December 2021. The solar power system will support 125 jobs in Arkansas in the form of consultants, engineers, construction and related workers. CWL will own the system, which will generate an estimated total of 24,292 MWh during the first year of operation.

“With the impending cease-to-use coal dates of 2028 and 2030 for our coal plants at White Bluff and Independence, respectively, this resource will be a great addition to our generation portfolio,” says Jake Rice, manager at CWL.

“It will provide sustainable energy and price certainty for our customers for many years. We are excited to partner with TPE to bring solar-powered energy to our community,” he adds.

CWL has coordinated closely with TPE to conduct preliminary site feasibility studies to ensure an optimum location. After a rigorous site selection process, the system is planned to be located on approximately 98 acres near Nestle Way and Great Dane Drive.

“We are honored to partner with CWL to provide a turnkey solar solution from development to construction to operation for a clean, seamless generation resource within the CWL portfolio and its community,” says Jared Schoch, president of TurningPoint Energy.

“Now it’s time to deliver on the commitments we have made by bringing the best solar industry providers to Jonesboro to actualize this project,” adds Schoch.

