Claresholm Project Begins Operations with Astronergy Solar Panels

Solar photovoltaic (PV) module brand company Astronergy has delivered over 180 MW DC ASTRO series PV panels for Canada’s Claresholm Solar farm, which started daily operations of electricity power generation. Claresholm Solar is a joint venture between Capstone Infrastructure, a renewable energy investment company based in Canada, and Obton, a Danish investment company involved in the development of solar and wind power projects.

With total investment of C$200 million ($162.76 million), this Alberta farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MW AC. There are 455,758 Astronergy PV panels shipped from China to Canada since 2020 to be installed in a fixed-tilt racking structure.

“I’d like to highlight Astronergy as the supplier and manufacturer of Claresholm Solar’s bi-facial panels, which are the most advanced technology available in the market,” says David Eva, CEO of Capstone Infrastructure. “And I’d like to emphasize the significant increase in generation capacity and efficiency of the panels supplied by Astronergy for the project. Our experience working with Astronergy on Claresholm Solar gave us a high level of confidence in terms of quality and ability to deliver, which is why the company has been selected for two more solar projects currently in development – Kneehill and Michichi.”

The Astronergy panels supplied for this Claresholm Solar project are the ASTRO Series reinforced bifacial module with double glass (front side 2.5 mm tempered and rear side 2.5 mm semi-tempered). Enhanced with encapsulation structure and strengthened frame, this type is specially designed for severe hail (45 mm, 30.7 m/s), unfriendly environment with high reliability requirements. The module has passed severe Damp & Heat 2000 hours and Thermal Cycle 600 and PID 300 tests, which were verified and approved by CSA certificate-C450 and PVEL certificate-PQP.

“We are pleased to join this project to build the largest solar PV farm so far in Canada states Samuel Zhang, vice president of Astronergy’s global sales and marketing. “We set up a special sales team to follow up the entire process including communications, production, quality control, shipment, installation and etc. We had very good cooperation experience with Capstone Infrastructure.”