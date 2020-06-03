Clean Energy Industries Commit to a Majority Renewables Grid

Within a decade, more than half of the electricity generated in the U.S. will come from clean, renewable resources supported by energy storage, according to a joint commitment that has been recently released by U.S. wind, solar, hydropower and energy storage industries.

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), National Hydropower Association (NHA) and Energy Storage Association (ESA) have agreed to actively collaborate across their industry segments to achieve this target.

The four industries have released a set of joint advocacy principles that will enable them to realize the goal of a majority renewables grid. Along with increased collaboration, these shared principles include building a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable grid; achieving carbon reductions; and advancing greater competition through fair market rules. Each of these areas is critical to attaining the shared vision for 2030.

Solar Energy Industries Association

“These principles are just another step toward realizing our vision for a Solar+ Decade,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the SEIA.

“In the face of this dreadful pandemic, our nation must chart a path forward that puts a premium on innovation, jobs recovery and a smarter approach to energy generation. The right policies will make a growing American economy fueled by clean energy a reality for all Americans,” adds Hopper.

American Wind Energy Association

“This collaborative promise sets the stage to deliver on the American electric grid of the future powered by wind, solar, hydropower and storage,” says Tom Kiernan, CEO of the AWEA.

“Market opportunities for projects that include a mix of technologies have opened up that didn’t exist even a few years ago. And demand is growing for integrated renewable energy options. Individually and cooperatively, these sectors will continue growing to meet that demand and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs to strengthen economies from coast to coast, building a better, cleaner tomorrow. In the face of significant challenges the country is currently facing across pandemic, economic, climate and social injustice problems, we are prepared to help lead toward a healthier and more equitable future,” he adds.

National Hydropower Association

“The path towards an affordable, reliable, carbon-free electricity grid starts by harnessing the immense potential of hydropower, wind, solar and storage to work together,” says Malcolm Woolf, president and CEO of the NHA.

“Today, hydropower and pumped storage are force multipliers that provide the grid with the flexibility needed to integrate other renewables onto the grid. By adding new generation onto existing non-powered dams and developing 15 GW of new pumped storage hydropower capacity, we can help accelerate the development of a clean energy electricity grid,” Woolf adds.

Energy Storage Association

“We are pleased to join forces with our clean energy friends to substantially reduce carbon emissions by 2030, building a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable grid for generations to come,” says Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO of ESA.

“A majority of generation supplied by renewable energy represents a significant change in the way we operate the grid, and the storage industry is a fundamental asset to provide the flexibility that a more modern, decarbonized grid will require. We look forward to actively collaborating with our colleagues to make this vision a reality by 2030,” she adds.