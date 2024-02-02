Clean Power Alliance Signs PPA for SoCal Public Facilities 

The Clean Power Alliance (CPA) board of directors has approved a multi-site PPA with Coast Energy to install renewable backup power systems in 11 public buildings within CPA communities.

The PPA with Coast Energy supports CPA’s Power Ready program in providing participating public agencies which serve a critical community purpose with resiliency capabilities at no cost by installing solar-plus-storage systems to ensure a backup energy source when a power outage occurs. The backup systems are projected to become operational by the end of 2025.

“The Power Ready program was designed so Clean Power Alliance could directly support power resiliency needs in communities we serve,” says Matthew Langer, CPA’s COO. “As impacts from climate change such as heat events and wildfire risk increase the chance of power outages, it’s become imperative to have clean energy backup power in public buildings that serve critical needs. It’s exciting to see this program launch and provide emergency power generation throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

CPA is contracting with solar developer Coast Energy Consortium to build, own and operate the systems for 20 years.

In total, Power Ready’s backup energy systems are expected to have a collective 1.15 MW of PV systems paired with 1.17 MW of BESS capacity.