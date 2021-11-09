Clean Power Alliance Signs with Terra-Gen for Renewable Energy Storage Capacity

Clean Power Alliance (CPA), a provider of 100% renewable energy plans, has taken further action to continue delivering clean electricity to the 3 million people it serves throughout both Los Angeles and Ventura counties in California. CPA is now receiving 100 MW of clean energy storage capacity from Terra-Gen’s Edwards Sanborn Solar-plus-Storage facility. The 15-year contract adds flexible new-build storage capacity to CPA’s energy mix.

“Solar is a low-cost and plentiful renewable resource, but it only generates energy during daylight hours,” says Ted Bardacke, executive director of Clean Power Alliance. “Storage facilities such as Edwards Sanborn are critical pieces of infrastructure that we need to provide reliable, zero-emissions energy when the sun doesn’t shine.”

Terra-Gen-LLC’s Edwards Sanborn Solar-plus-Storage facility is located on land leased from Edwards Air Force Base as well as on adjacent private land. Once fully built out, the facility will consist of 760 MW of solar and 2,445 MWh of energy storage in Kern County.

“This project is helping California meet its aggressive carbon reduction goals through the deployment of large-scale renewable energy,” mentions Jim Pagano, Terra-Gen’s CEO. “This is a truly transformative project which ensures electricity reliability through the use of stand-alone and collocated energy storage. We are pleased to continue our relationship with Clean Power Alliance and to bring reliable clean energy to their many Southern California customers.”

Terra-Gen has teamed up with Mortenson, which is the full engineering, procurement and construction contractor on both the solar and energy storage scopes of the project. First Solar is supplying the solar modules, with LG Chem and Samsung supplying the many batteries for the project.

The Edwards Sanborn project has a diverse group of off-take customers. Terra-Gen and Starbucks have entered into an agreement which will see the company purchase 24 MW of solar power and 5.5 MW of battery energy storage from the facility, supplying clean renewable energy for more than 500 Starbucks stores throughout California.